March 7, 2020
Anna R. Stottlemire, age 81, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Saturday March 7, 2020. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 12 from 5-7pm with services Friday, March 13 at 3pm at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln. Condolences to lincolnfh.com
Service information
Mar 12
Visitation With Family
Thursday, March 12, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 South 14th Street
Lincoln, NE 68512
Mar 13
Funeral Service
Friday, March 13, 2020
3:00PM
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 South 14th Street
Lincoln, NE 68512
