Anna R. Stottlemire, age 81, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Saturday March 7, 2020. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 12 from 5-7pm with services Friday, March 13 at 3pm at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln. Condolences to lincolnfh.com