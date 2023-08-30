Anna Panos

September 2, 1936 - August 28, 2023

Anna Panos passed away on August 28, 2023. She was born in Chios, Greece on September 2, 1936, and emigrated to the United States in 1961. She was dedicated to the Greek Orthodox Church and to her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband Peter Panos in 2013. She is survived by her daughters Georgia (Mark) Deming, Despina (George) Gallardo, and son Gus Panos, and grandchildren Alexandra Gallardo, Panagiotis (Pete) Gallardo and Gus Panos Jr. and her great grandson Charlie Panos. She is also survived by her brother Demetrios Deligiannis, his wife Stamatia and their 2 daughters who she considered her own Despina and Fani. In Greece she is survived by her sister Efthimia, brother Nickolas and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be held 5:00pm to 7:00pm, with a Trisagion Service at 7:15 on Friday, September 1st at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 ‘O' St.

Funeral services will begin at 9:30 am on Saturday, September 2nd at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church at 950 N 63rd St, followed by internment at Wyuka Cemetery, 3600 O St.

Memorials may be given to the family for a charitable donation to be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.

