Anna Nadine (Harteg) Hubbard

March 19, 1927 - July 25, 2023

Anna Nadine (Harteg) Hubbard 96, was born March 19, 1927, she passed away on July 25th 2023. She is preceded in death by her husband Thomas D. Hubbard and her parents Charles and Eva Harteg. She is survived by her brothers Charles and Blaine Harteg both of Florida, her daughter Debora (Hubbard) Closner and her husband Michael Closner and daughter Donna (Hubbard) Jensen and husband Scott Jensen both Lincoln, Nebraska.

After graduating high school, she worked as a Court reporter school. She worked for the Armed Service in Europe in the early 50's. She returned to the states where she lived in Denver Co, where she met Thomas on a blind date and were married 3 months later.

Later she assisted her husband in typing the many accounting books he had written in his career. She played the piano and was in an accordion band in her younger years. Where she played at Carnagie Hall. She always had a smile on her face.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 31, from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, NE. Family graveside service with a reception to follow with everyone invited. Memorial can be made to Bethany Christian Church. lincolnfh.com