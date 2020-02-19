Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Anna Mullis Remmenga, 91, formerly of Syracuse, passed away on February 12, 2020. Funeral: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, February 22 at St. Paulinus Catholic Church in Syracuse. Visitation from 9am-7pm with family greeting friends from 5-7pm Friday, February 21 at the funeral home. A rosary will follow at 7pm.