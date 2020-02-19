Anna Mullis Remmenga
View Comments

Anna Mullis Remmenga

{{featured_button_text}}
Anna Mullis Remmenga

February 12, 2020

Anna Mullis Remmenga, 91, formerly of Syracuse, passed away on February 12, 2020. Funeral: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, February 22 at St. Paulinus Catholic Church in Syracuse. Visitation from 9am-7pm with family greeting friends from 5-7pm Friday, February 21 at the funeral home. A rosary will follow at 7pm.

Memorials are suggested to the American Parkinson Disease Association. Arrangements by Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, 402-269-2441. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com

To send flowers to the family of Anna Remmenga, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 21
Visitation
Friday, February 21, 2020
9:00AM-7:00PM
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Syracuse Chapel
644 Park Street
Syracuse, NE 68446
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Anna's Visitation begins.
Feb 21
Rosary
Friday, February 21, 2020
7:00PM
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Syracuse Chapel
644 Park Street
Syracuse, NE 68446
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Anna's Rosary begins.
Feb 22
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 22, 2020
1:30PM
St. Paulinus Catholic Church
863 5th Street
Syracuse, NE 68446
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Anna's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News