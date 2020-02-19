February 12, 2020
Anna Mullis Remmenga, 91, formerly of Syracuse, passed away on February 12, 2020. Funeral: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, February 22 at St. Paulinus Catholic Church in Syracuse. Visitation from 9am-7pm with family greeting friends from 5-7pm Friday, February 21 at the funeral home. A rosary will follow at 7pm.
Memorials are suggested to the American Parkinson Disease Association. Arrangements by Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, 402-269-2441. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com
Service information
Feb 21
Visitation
Friday, February 21, 2020
9:00AM-7:00PM
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Syracuse Chapel
644 Park Street
Syracuse, NE 68446
Feb 21
Rosary
Friday, February 21, 2020
7:00PM
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Syracuse Chapel
644 Park Street
Syracuse, NE 68446
Feb 22
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 22, 2020
1:30PM
St. Paulinus Catholic Church
863 5th Street
Syracuse, NE 68446
