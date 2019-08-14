{{featured_button_text}}
Anna Marie Neuhaus

June 15, 1926 - August 12, 2019

Anna Marie Neuhaus (nee Christiansen) passed away at age 93 at her home in Ridgewood Assisted Living in Bennington.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Wallace, her parents, four sisters and six brothers. She is survived by daughter Muriel (Jerry) Vidlak of Lincoln, her son Wes (Joan) Neuhaus of Omaha, granddauthers Wendy Vidlak (Jess Holle) of Vadnais Heights, MN, Nancy (Kelly) Macke of Lincoln, Kate Neuhaus of Chicago, IL, great grandson Nathan Holle of San Jose, CA, sister-in-law Millie Christiansen of Gretna, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home in Elkhorn. Celebration of Life Service will be 11:00 AM on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, 14205 Ida Street, Omaha, NE 68142. Interment at Flower Hill Cemetery. Memorials suggested to Zion Lutheran Church. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family of Anna Neuhaus, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Aug 15
Visitation
Thursday, August 15, 2019
5:00PM-7:00PM
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 W. Maple Rd P.O. Box 67
Omaha, NE 68022
Order flowers for Anna's Visitation
Guaranteed delivery before Anna's Visitation begins.

Tags

Load comments