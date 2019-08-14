June 15, 1926 - August 12, 2019
Anna Marie Neuhaus (nee Christiansen) passed away at age 93 at her home in Ridgewood Assisted Living in Bennington.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Wallace, her parents, four sisters and six brothers. She is survived by daughter Muriel (Jerry) Vidlak of Lincoln, her son Wes (Joan) Neuhaus of Omaha, granddauthers Wendy Vidlak (Jess Holle) of Vadnais Heights, MN, Nancy (Kelly) Macke of Lincoln, Kate Neuhaus of Chicago, IL, great grandson Nathan Holle of San Jose, CA, sister-in-law Millie Christiansen of Gretna, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home in Elkhorn. Celebration of Life Service will be 11:00 AM on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, 14205 Ida Street, Omaha, NE 68142. Interment at Flower Hill Cemetery. Memorials suggested to Zion Lutheran Church. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
