March 22, 1957 - January 4, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Anna Maria Meier, 62, of Lincoln, passed away January 4, 2020. Born March 22, 1957 in Lincoln, NE to John F. and Maria (Urueta) Wells. Beloved wife, mother and grandmother. Anna was a loyal active member of Eastridge Presbyterian Church and P.E.O. Chapter CS/DK. She supported various organizations and committees through her volunteer activities. Her family and friends could always depend on her.

Family members include her husband Randy; daughters Jennifer (Gary) Olsen and Julianne (Eric) Spry; sons Bradley and Brett Meier; grandchildren Maylena and Mia Olsen, Ainsley and Everett Spry, Chase and Charlee Meier; brother John E. Wells (Pam Craig); nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by her parents John F. and Maria Wells; parents-in-law Victor and Bessie Meier.

Memorial Service: 11:00 am Friday (1-10-20) Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1135 Eastridge Drive. Memorials came be made to Eastridge Presbyterian Church, or the Nebraska P.E.O. Home, 413 N 5th Street, Beatrice, NE 68310-2902. A Life Celebration Gathering will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Roper and Sons, 4300 ‘O' Street. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com

To send flowers to the family of Anna Meier, please visit Tribute Store.