October 4, 1934 - October 8, 2019
Anna Mae Weddington, age 85, of Lincoln passed away October 8, 2019. She was born October 4, 1934 in Woolsey, Arkansas to Isaac and Allie (Goff) Caudle. Anna married Donald Weddington on February 14, 1953.
She is survived by her daughter Teresa Sump, sons and daughters-in-law Donald and Cindy Weddington, Robert and Linda Weddington, Russell Weddington and Heidi Bell and son Edward Weddington. 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Anna is preceded in death by her husband Donald and daughter Debra.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Fairview Cemetery, 8400 Adams St. Lincoln. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. at Wyuka Funeral Home, 3600 O Street, Lincoln.Luncheon at Legacy Terrace Retirement Community, 5700 Fremont Street, Lincoln at 12:00 P.M. Memorials to the American Cancer Society.Online condolences may be left at wyuka.com