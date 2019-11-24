November 3, 2019
Anna Mae Edna (Brunsen) Wacker, age 72, Lincoln passed away Nov. 3, 2019 in Lincoln. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Lakeview United Methodist Church, 230 Capitol Beach Boulevard, Lincoln with Reverend Ray Norris officiating. Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Wednesday at Andrews Cemetery, Friend. Trump Funeral Services, 1600 West “O” Street, Lincoln are handling the arrangements. Condolences may be left at trumpmemorials.com.
