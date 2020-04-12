× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 28, 1925 - April 7, 2020

Anna M. (Hink) Sahs, age 94 of Lincoln, passed away April 7, 2020. She was born April 28, 1925 in Virginia, Minnesota to John C. and Theresa (Cole) Aasen of Fairbury, Nebraska and preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Warren W. Sahs. Anna received her Bachelor of Science degree from UNL. She was active in many community organizations, including PEO, Chi Omega, Town and Gown Hocks, faculty wives, Ceres Club, faculty dance, meals on wheels and the Camp Kitaki board.

Hink is survived by her son Rob (Laura) Sahs of Lincoln. Daughters Nancy (Larry) Sinclair of Meadow Grove, Nebraska and Heidi (Ken) Schulz of Anchorage, Alaska and many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on October 17, 2020 at Wyuka Funeral Home. Private family interment will be at Wyuka Cemetery. Memorials to the UNL Women's Club Scholarship Fund, Redeemer Lutheran Church or YMCA Camp Kitaki Campership Program. Online condolences may be left at www.wyuka.com

