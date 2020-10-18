Anna Lee (Comer) Weber, 79, Firth, Nebraska. Born January 13, 1941, in Sabetha, KS; passed away October 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She will best be remembered for her love for her family and friends, her gifts of hospitality and cooking and her service to others through church and volunteer organizations. Anna was a retiree of the Norris School District, where she was a longtime employee and supporter.