June 15, 2020
Anna Jane Crawford, 95, of Lincoln passed away on June 15, 2020. Born in Eagle, NE she was one of five children to Henry and Rosa (Jones) Hart. She was a farm wife all of her life after her marriage to Doyle Crawford in 1942. She was a member of Bennet Community Church, and she enjoyed all Nebraska sports, Royals baseball, traveling and attending the World's Fair in Canada, and trips all over the United States. Most of all she dearly loved her family and felt so blessed to have them for so many years.
Survivors include her children, Arnold (Sharon) Wells, Jim (Susan) Crawford, Patti (Larry) Horstman; son-in-law, Don McCord; 7 granddaughters, Shaunie (Jeff) Crandon, Leslie (Jeff) Faris, Ronda (Craig) Buchanan, Shelly (Rod) Simonson, Jamie (Jon) Panning, Linde Walter, Jacey Rader; 12 great grandchildren, Taylor (Tyler) Barlogi, Tanner Faris, Jacob Faris, Grant Buchanan, Tyler Crandon, Katelynn Panning, Dani Panning, Brock Buchanan, Ashleigh Panning, Rylie Walter, Kaden Walter, Colton Walter; many nieces, nephews, family and loved ones. Preceded in death by her husband, Doyle Crawford; her parents; daughter, Rosalee (Crawford) McCord; granddaughter, Dana McCord; great granddaughter, Maycee Grace Barlogi; siblings, Albert Hart, Floyd Hart, Merle Hart, Helen (Hart) Gollner; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Don (Noreen) Crawford.
Memorial Service will be 11 a.m., Friday (6/19/20) at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd, Lincoln, NE 68520. Private burial at Lincoln Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be directed towards the Bennet Community Church (PO Box 350 Monroe St, Bennet, NE 68317) or the family for future designation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com. Social distancing and masks are required.
