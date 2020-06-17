Anna Jane Crawford, 95, of Lincoln passed away on June 15, 2020. Born in Eagle, NE she was one of five children to Henry and Rosa (Jones) Hart. She was a farm wife all of her life after her marriage to Doyle Crawford in 1942. She was a member of Bennet Community Church, and she enjoyed all Nebraska sports, Royals baseball, traveling and attending the World's Fair in Canada, and trips all over the United States. Most of all she dearly loved her family and felt so blessed to have them for so many years.