Anna and Charles Sales

November 6, 2020 and November 10, 2020

Anna (Nazaruk) Sales, age 69, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020. Anna was born March 12, 1951 to Nick and Olga Nazaruk. Anna was united in marriage to Charles Sales Sr. Charles Douglas Sales Sr., age 88, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Charles was born October 25, 1932 to Cevil and Olga Sales. They both enjoyed bowling and traveling.

Anna is survived by, sisters, Maria (Myron) Wijtek, Stephanie (CJ) Brown, and Zonia Nazaruk; brothers, Peter Nazaruk, Roman Nazaruk, Michael (Patty) Nazaruk, Bill (Jennie) Nazaruk, and Nick Nazaruk and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents. Charles is survived by, son, Chuck (Mary) Sales Jr. of Oregon, daughter in-law, Vernitta Sales and family in Florida. He is preceded in death by, parents and son, Michael Sales.

A funeral service for both Charles and Anna will be held 11am Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Messiah Lutheran Church 1800 S. 84th Street, Lincoln with visitation starting at 9 am. Interment following services at Lincoln Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. To join the service via live stream please visit messiahlive.us.