× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 19, 1937 - June 21, 2020

Ann R. White, age 82, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Ann was born on July 19th, 1937 in Lincoln Nebraska to parents Floyd Leslie Rogers and Helen Cook Rogers. Ann attended local schools with her older sister, Caroline. She graduated from Lincoln High in 1955. Ann met and eventually married her husband, Robert White Sr, on September 9, 1960. She studied nursing and eventually worked as a chairside assistant in her husband's dental practice for many years.

Ann was active with dogs, judging and showing, from 1951 through 1993. She traveled to shows through the U.S., Canada, and overseas. Ann and Robert were host to Anusak Sintapanont during the 79-80 Waverly High School year, Anusak went on the study Dentistry and become an Orthodontist. Anusak is now a Translator/Instructor for McGann Postgraduate School of Dentistry. She loved traveling, rooting on the Huskers, going to the Haymarket Farmer's Market, and cooking meals for family and friends.

Ann is survived by her son Robert, his wife Sandy, and their two kids William and Morgan, AFS student Anusak Sintapanont, Bangkok, Thailand his wife and two children. She is preceded in death by her brother Thomas, father Floyd, her mother Helen, her husband Robert, and her sister Caroline.

Interment will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 1pm at Lincoln Memorial Park and Cemetery, 6700 South 14th Street, Lincoln, NE, 68512. Family and friends will be meeting at Gate 2 before the service. Pallbearers: Richard C. Reier, William VanDusen, Scott Ray, Mike Olson, Gregory Bobbett, Terry Wolfgang, Larry Thomas, and Richard Clark as an honorary pallbearers. May leave condolences at LincolnFH.com.

To send flowers to the family of Ann White , please visit Tribute Store.