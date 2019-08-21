March 16, 1960 - August 17, 2019
Ann Moss, 59, of Lincoln, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019. Born March 16, 1960, to Emil and Patricia (Baker) Kozak. Ann married Mark Moss on May 3, 1986 and enjoyed 33 years together. Ann worked for Treat America for 36 years. Ann lived each day for her family, especially her five grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Mark Moss; son Timothy (Elizabeth) Kozak, daughter Katie (Eric) Ohnoutka, sister Susie (Brent) Kinsey, mother Patricia Kozak, many nieces and nephews and 5 grandchildren, Erika, Brayden, Kaylee, Olivia and Carter. She was preceded in death by her brother Martin Kozak, father Emil Kozak, and her in-laws Phil and Carol Moss.
Funeral Services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, August 24, at Roper and Sons Funeral Home, 4300 ‘O' St. Lincoln. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, August 23, at the funeral home. The family will be present during this time. Memorials can be sent to the family for distribution to local Breast Cancer Organizations. Condolences online at roperandsons.com
