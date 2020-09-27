Ann Modenstein

Ann was born in Kaunas (Kovno) Lithuania. She was one of two children. At 12 years old, Nazi Germany invaded Lithuania and she and her family were first sent to a ghetto and then to concentration camps. For 4 years she was in a work camp and subjected to brutal conditions. When she spoke of her experience, she said that she never gave up hope that the war would end, and that with liberation they would be hailed as heroes. It was with this hope, and strong will to survive, that at age 16 she had stayed alive. The camp was liberated by the Soviets, only to turn into another type of forced labor. There was no hero's welcome.