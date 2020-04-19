April 25, 1931 - April 16, 2020
Ann Marie (Havlat) Novak age 88, was born April 25, 1931 on a farm near Pleasant Dale, Nebraska to Joseph and Ludmilla Havlat and passed away on April 16, 2020 at her home. She attended rural school at District 95. On April 27, 1948 she was united in marriage to Lumir Carl Novak. To this union five children were born, an infant son Larry, Marilyn, Carolyn, Connie and Lumir Jr. Ann was a beautiful person inside and out. She loved her family and never missed her loved one's birthdays, neighbor's party, card parties, bowling, and coffee with her lady friends at Food Mart, Senior Dinners at Denton and especially she loved polka dancing with her husband Lumir. She worked at grocery stores in Pleasant Dale and Allgood Shoe Repair. Mom was always busy on the farm, raising chickens, ducks, milking cows, gardening and canning. Her enjoyment was her family, making kolaches and dinner rolls, strudel, potato dumplings and her fried chicken.
She leaves behind her children: Carolyn (Dean) Mach of Pleasant Dale, Marilyn (Darrell) Williams of Wilber, Connie Kalkwarf of Crete and Lumir (Darlene) Novak, Jr. of Pleasant Dale, 14 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren, Emily Vlcek, Lynn Earnest, Alice (Chuck) Zellers all of Lincoln and numerous nieces and nephews. Ann is preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband, Lumir, infant son, Larry, son in law, Tom Kalkwarf, great grandson, Royce Mach, brothers, Jim, Joe, Stanley and Ron Havlat, sisters, Blanche Stastny, Bertha Strouf, Agnes Svagara, Dorothy DelaBarre and Mildred Rediger.
Private graveside services. Due to the virus pandemic, viewing hours have been extended from noon until 8:00 P.M. on Monday at Kuncl Funeral Home in Crete. The family encourages those who are able to attend. Please visit www.kunclfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.