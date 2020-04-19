Ann Marie (Havlat) Novak age 88, was born April 25, 1931 on a farm near Pleasant Dale, Nebraska to Joseph and Ludmilla Havlat and passed away on April 16, 2020 at her home. She attended rural school at District 95. On April 27, 1948 she was united in marriage to Lumir Carl Novak. To this union five children were born, an infant son Larry, Marilyn, Carolyn, Connie and Lumir Jr. Ann was a beautiful person inside and out. She loved her family and never missed her loved one's birthdays, neighbor's party, card parties, bowling, and coffee with her lady friends at Food Mart, Senior Dinners at Denton and especially she loved polka dancing with her husband Lumir. She worked at grocery stores in Pleasant Dale and Allgood Shoe Repair. Mom was always busy on the farm, raising chickens, ducks, milking cows, gardening and canning. Her enjoyment was her family, making kolaches and dinner rolls, strudel, potato dumplings and her fried chicken.