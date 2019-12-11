November 6, 1943 – December 8, 2019

Ann Marie Bredenberg died peacefully on December 8, 2019, at Sumner Place in Lincoln, NE. She was the firstborn child of Marjorie Smith Bredenberg and John M. Bredenberg of rural Denton, NE. Ann was born during World War II. Due to a shortage of available doctors, a nurse urged Ann's mother to hold back in labor until the doctor came to perform the delivery. Oxygen deprivation caused Ann to have irreparable damage to parts of her brain, mild cerebral palsy, and epilepsy.

With the fierce and loving advocacy of her parents, her inclusion in rural school District 101 and the Denton United Methodist Church, LARC School, Martin Luther Training Center, LOMAR and Region V, Ann overcame many challenges and lived a full and rewarding life. She learned to read from a private teacher and loved books all her life. With persistence, she learned to ride a bike, and she ran in the Special Olympics.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She loved Nebraska history and geography, and made unique scrapbooks about the towns and counties. She enjoyed ARC and family trips all over the USA. Family also took her to Germany, Sweden, Austria, and Switzerland. More recently, she went on a cruise to the Bahamas with the support of her beloved Region V caregiver and friend Angie.