November 6, 1943 – December 8, 2019
Ann Marie Bredenberg died peacefully on December 8, 2019, at Sumner Place in Lincoln, NE. She was the firstborn child of Marjorie Smith Bredenberg and John M. Bredenberg of rural Denton, NE. Ann was born during World War II. Due to a shortage of available doctors, a nurse urged Ann's mother to hold back in labor until the doctor came to perform the delivery. Oxygen deprivation caused Ann to have irreparable damage to parts of her brain, mild cerebral palsy, and epilepsy.
With the fierce and loving advocacy of her parents, her inclusion in rural school District 101 and the Denton United Methodist Church, LARC School, Martin Luther Training Center, LOMAR and Region V, Ann overcame many challenges and lived a full and rewarding life. She learned to read from a private teacher and loved books all her life. With persistence, she learned to ride a bike, and she ran in the Special Olympics.
She loved Nebraska history and geography, and made unique scrapbooks about the towns and counties. She enjoyed ARC and family trips all over the USA. Family also took her to Germany, Sweden, Austria, and Switzerland. More recently, she went on a cruise to the Bahamas with the support of her beloved Region V caregiver and friend Angie.
Ann was especially proud that she was able to work in the community. A special needs teacher who became a close friend made a spot for Ann as her assistant in the classroom at Arnold School in Lincoln. Later, Ann was successfully trained for a position in microfilming processing at the Lancaster County Register of Deeds, under the kind mentorship of Dave Fall and Dan Nolte. Ann was one of a kind, and known and loved by many. She had a flair for story-telling and drama, and loved musicals. She was very proud of her niece and nephews, and of her family history. She was a life-long member of the Denton church and a lifetime member of the Denton Community Historical Society.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents and her infant brother, John Edward Bredenberg. She is survived by brother, Thomas Bredenberg (Brigitte) sister, Jane Reinkordt (Peter) niece, Elisabeth Ann Reinkordt (Willem Heydendael) nephews, Christopher John Bredenberg, Simon Bredenberg with sons Jordan William Bredenberg and Nathan Thomas Bredenberg, and John Alexander Reinkordt (Amber).
Memorial service and committal will be held 11:30 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at Denton United Methodist ChurchMemorials may be given to The ARC of Nebraska or the Special Olympics Nebraska, Inc. Condolences online at Metcalffuneralservices.com