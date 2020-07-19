March 9, 1940 - July 10, 2020
Ann Marie (Amy) Eisentrager Birky of Lincoln, Nebraska died on July 10, 2020 in Lincoln after battling ovarian cancer. Amy was born in Manhattan, New York City on March 9, 1940 to Emil Henry Eisentrager and Thekla J. Kretzmann. She attended PS 81 in the Bronx, from Kindergarten to 8th grade and graduated in 1957 from Walton High School. She matriculated at Colby College in Waterville, Maine receiving a bachelor's degree in Philosophy and Religion.
With a teachers' shortage at the time, she acquired a third grade teaching position for two years in Connecticut, and simultaneously earned a Master's Degree in Elementary Education at Central Connecticut State College. She taught English for two years on Saipan in a program proceeding the Peace Corps, followed by a year in upstate New York, and finally teaching students from migrant families in King City, California. There, she met her husband, H. Gordon Birky of Milford, Nebraska.
After two years, the family, including Gordon's two teenage daughters, Kathryn and Lynda, moved to Lincoln, Nebraska where Gordon taught at Prescott School. Amy and Gordon welcomed their daughter, Erica D. Birky, born in 1969. Amy taught English to adult refugees at Southeast Community College. She went on to teach 4th & 5th graders at Meadow Lane School, obtained a Master's Degree in Library Science, and then worked as a librarian until she retired, having been an educator for 35 years.
Gordon, Amy and Erica, had many traveling opportunities and especially enjoyed living in Sale, England in 1978-79, where Amy taught in the Fulbright Teaching Exchange Program. Amy and Gordon were married for 25 years until his death in 1993. Amy cherished her relationship with Gordon's two daughters, Kathryn Penrod (Jim) and Lynda Matthews (Steve) residing in Leawood, KS and Ione, California respectively, as well as with their children and grandchildren. Kathryn's children are Justin (Legh) and daughter, Madison, of Fairfax, VA, and Megan of Austin,TX. Lynda's daughters are Carolyn Aguilar (Jesus), and children, Jordan and Matthew of Las Vegas, NV, and Sarah Lassen (Justin) of Dublin, CA. Erica's children, Gabriel and Maia Rios Birky Pohirieth (Montpellier, France and Lincoln, NE) were the light in her eyes.
In 1996, Amy married Rich Britton, and they enjoyed fishing trips, and many years as members of the Friendship Force Chapter of Lincoln, travelling and interacting with people and cultures both within the US and abroad. Amy greatly enjoyed her relationship with Rich's sons Kennard (Joyce) and Ronald (LeAnne), both of Dallas-Fort Worth, as well as Kennard's children, Amanda (Chris) of Roeland Park, KS, and Jeremy (Rosa) and son Liam, residing in Lincoln.
Amy was preceded in her death by her parents, and brother Robert Eisentrager. Bob's wife Leoda, and daughter Sara, live in Seattle Washington. Amy's mother's large Kretzmann family of 5 brothers and 2 sisters has given her many cousins living throughout the US.
Amy was always interested in promoting and improving public education. She was actively involved in professional organizations; LEA, where she served as a negotiator, NSEA and NEA, as well as the Lincoln Area Retired Teachers Association. She impacted many fellow teachers and students, and was recognized as a Gold Star Educator.
Her volunteer work in the community included active advocacy in such groups as the Lancaster County (and Nebraska) Democrats, Planned Parenthood of Lincoln (both for which she was awarded Volunteer of the Year), Nebraskans for Peace, PFLAG, AARP, NAACP, the Faith Coalition of Lancaster County, NADP, and Nebraska Appleseed. Lobbying at the legislature and other activities to improve life for all Nebraskans became an important goal in the final years of her life. She was a great patron of the arts and enjoyed lifelong memberships in the UNL Repertory Theatre, the Mary Riepma Ross Film Theatre, and many seasons of the Lied Center for Performing Arts. A voracious reader, she never stopped learning, participating in many book clubs, and OLLI.
Amy actively nurtured many friendships through her professional, social justice, and community involvement connections, but her membership in the Unitarian Church of Lincoln deeply sustained her, just as she was able to share so much of herself with her church community.
A virtual Celebration of life will be hosted by the Unitarian Church of Lincoln on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 4pm CT. Please check www.unitarianlincoln.org Memorials may be made to: The Lincoln Unitarian Church Foundation, 6300 A St., Lincoln, NE 68510Lincoln Literacy 745 S. 9th St. Lincoln, NE 68508. Condolences online at lincolnfh.com.
