Ann Marie (Amy) Eisentrager Birky

Amy was always interested in promoting and improving public education. She was actively involved in professional organizations; LEA, where she served as a negotiator, NSEA and NEA, as well as the Lincoln Area Retired Teachers Association. She impacted many fellow teachers and students, and was recognized as a Gold Star Educator.

Her volunteer work in the community included active advocacy in such groups as the Lancaster County (and Nebraska) Democrats, Planned Parenthood of Lincoln (both for which she was awarded Volunteer of the Year), Nebraskans for Peace, PFLAG, AARP, NAACP, the Faith Coalition of Lancaster County, NADP, and Nebraska Appleseed. Lobbying at the legislature and other activities to improve life for all Nebraskans became an important goal in the final years of her life. She was a great patron of the arts and enjoyed lifelong memberships in the UNL Repertory Theatre, the Mary Riepma Ross Film Theatre, and many seasons of the Lied Center for Performing Arts. A voracious reader, she never stopped learning, participating in many book clubs, and OLLI.

Amy actively nurtured many friendships through her professional, social justice, and community involvement connections, but her membership in the Unitarian Church of Lincoln deeply sustained her, just as she was able to share so much of herself with her church community.

A virtual Celebration of life will be hosted by the Unitarian Church of Lincoln on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 4pm CT. Please check www.unitarianlincoln.org Memorials may be made to: The Lincoln Unitarian Church Foundation, 6300 A St., Lincoln, NE 68510Lincoln Literacy 745 S. 9th St. Lincoln, NE 68508. Condolences online at lincolnfh.com.

