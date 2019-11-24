July 16, 1945 - November 22, 2019
Ann M. Mack, 74, of Lincoln, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019. She was born July 16, 1945 in Elkhorn, NE to Fritz and Marie Paasch. After retiring from 30 years with the University of Nebraska as a Cartographer, she enjoyed crosswords and was a master at puzzles. She and Bill enjoyed spending time together and searching estate sales for hidden treasures. She was blessed with an amazing husband who dedicated the last 14 years to her care.
Survivors include her husband, Bill Mack; sons Dan and James; daughter in law, Stephanie; stepdaughter, Barb Hendricks; son in law, Russ Bodfield; sisters, Barbara Hendricks and Linda Kwapniowski. She was graced with 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren as well as many wonderful nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Fritz Paasch and mother Marie Paasch and stepson, Jeffrey Mack.
Services will be Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th Street in Lincoln. A reception will follow. Interment will be in Lincoln Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to CHI Hospice, (285 S. 84th Street, Lincoln, NE, 68505) or to Heartland Cancer Society, (P.O. Box 5203, Lincoln, NE 68505). Online condolences may be made at www.lincolnfh.com