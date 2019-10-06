Ann M. Burda
July 13, 1918 - October 1, 2019
Ann Margaret Rozanek was born on July 13, 1918 in Primrose, Nebraska to Frank and Anna (Karas) Rozanek. Ann grew up during the Dust Bowl days and the Great Depression. These events forged in her a strong spirit of independence, resourcefulness, and hard work. On June 17, 1937, she married Charles F. Burda in Primrose, Nebraska. Together they raised two children, Charles J. Burda and Mary Ann Burda. Charles and Ann moved to Lincoln in 1943. Ann was a stay-at-home Mom and held many jobs throughout her lifetime eventually retiring from Gold's/Brandeis after 20 years.
Ann touched many lives in her many years. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church 76 years, Altar Society, Legion of Mary Auxiliary, Cub Scout Den mother, and served at Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach. Evenings found her relaxing with a needle in hand, crocheting or embroidering. Spring and summer found her immersed in her vegetable garden marveling at the fruits of her labor, canning and sharing them with others.
Survivors: daughter Mary Ann Burda, daughter-in-law Susan, Saginaw, Ml, granddaughters Kathryn (Kevin) Fok, Sterling Hgts, Ml and Aimee (Jeremy) Smith, Boulder, CO and great-granddaughter Raina Sola Smith. Other survivors: half-brother Raymond Petersik, Colome, SD and half-sister Helen Heib, many nieces and nephews. Ann was preceded in death by her husband Oct 31, 1996 and son Charles J ("Chick") March 1, 2018, sister Mary Stark, two sisters-in-law and three brothers-in-law.
Funeral Service: Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 17th & Lake, Saturday Oct 12 - Rosary 10 a.m. with Mass following at 10:30 a.m. Visitation: Butherus Maser and Love Funeral Home, Friday Oct 11 from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. with family receiving friends 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Memorials to MTKO or Villa Marie Home for Children. Share thoughts & prayers online at bmlfh.com.
