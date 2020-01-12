Ann Felicity Keyser Rawley

July 11, 1923 - December 27, 2019
Ann will be remembered for her love of the arts and family and her intense social schedule. After graduating from Smith College in 1944, where she majored in theater arts, she went on to act in many theater productions at Sweetbriar College while her husband was a professor there. She took her love of theater with her wherever she went, always seeing plays in Lincoln and while traveling, especially in London. She served on the Board of the Sheldon Art Museum and was active in the Lincoln's Children's Zoo, the Lied Center, and the Community Playhouse.
She was renowned for her meticulous work in museum picture framing, complicated needle point, knitting, and oil painting. Right out of college, she had a woman's radio talk show in New York City. She kept all these challenges going into her later years. She will be remembered for hosting many events in her home and for Lincoln's various arts venues. She had a love of poodles and supported many charities, including Guide Dogs for the Blind. Her talents in the arts and theater were her greatest contributions to society.
Ann split her time between Lincoln, Nebraska and Palm Desert, California and will be missed by many friends in both places. The world could use more people like her. Ann was the widow of James Rawley, long time history professor emeritus at the University of Nebraska Lincoln.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Beatrice Keyser and is survived by her beloved sons, John Rawley (Jane Rawley) and James Rawley (Kelly Genova) and grandchildren, Asae Dean (Eddie Dean), Marit Rawley and Neil Rawley.
Memorial service will be held 10:00 A.M., St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, in Lincoln on January 17, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the University of Nebraska Foundation for the James A. Rawley Research Fund, 1010 Lincoln Mall, Suite 300, Lincoln, NE 68508. Arrangements by Roper and Sons, Lincoln. Condolences online at roperandsons.com