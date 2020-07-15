× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ann Elizabeth Brown

July 10, 2020

Retired Special Education teacher, Lincoln Public Schools: Elementary teacher: Menlo, Iowa: Clear Lake, Iowa. Recipient of Lincoln-Lancaster Women's Commission Courage Award for Women Athlete, 1997 and Blue Cross/Blue Shield's Nebraska's Ageless Hero Award, 1999.

Biked across the USA in 1993 and numerous times across Nebraska. Competed in numerous marathons including: New York City, San Francisco, Chicago and Lincoln. Held age-group record for 50 year old women running 50 miles. (1981).

Born in Fort Dodge, Iowa. Parents: W. Ross and Pauline Cox. Graduated Sacred Heart High School, Fort Dodge, Iowa. (1948) Earned her Bachelor of Science (1970) and Master of Arts (1974) from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Survivors: Patricia (John) Els, Mike (Therese), Linda (Arlin) Mares, Timothy. Grandchildren: Elizabeth (Els) Sumerix; Matt and Cory Brown; Nicholas, Megan and Nathan Mares. Great-Grandchildren: Amelia and Zachary Sumerix; Adley and Maddox Brown; Owen and Dylan Brown. Also survived by brother Lyle (Dee) Wilson. Preceded in death by husband Robert D. Brown. parents and two children: Billy and Paulie Brown.

Memorials to: Ann, Billy, and Paulie Brown Scholarship Fund, University of Nebraska Foundation, 1010 Lincoln Mall, Suite #300, Lincoln, NE 68508. Private memorial service. bmlfh.com

