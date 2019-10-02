September 30, 2019
Anita Mae (Augustine) Jarecke, age 81, of Columbus.
She is survived by: children Judy (Jerome) Gates of Columbus, Julie (Davin) Gebauer of Darien, CT, Jeff (Carleen) Jarecke of Darien, CT, Jay (Suzie) Jarecke of Omaha, Jeanne (Bill) Schaffhausen of Lincoln, Janine Jarecke of Columbus, and Jon Jarecke of Lincoln; 13 grandchildren: Nick (Jackie) Gates, Amanda (Anthony) Sjuts, Anne (Scott) Ronhovde, Dane and Jeffrey Gebauer, Lauren, Sam and Spencer Jarecke, Reed, Jordan and Dylan Jarecke and Natalie and Eli Jarecke; 9 great grandchildren: Ayden, Ashton, and Avery Sjuts, Paige and Brooke Gates, and Elladee, Max, Alexander, and Madelyn Ronhovde; brothers Tony Augustine, Bob Augustine, Sam (ViAann) Augustine, sister Imogene (Jim) Magnuson; brother-in-Law Frank Jarecke; and her dog Faith.
Mass of Christian burial is 11:30 am Friday, October 4, 2019 at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus There will be CDA Rosary at 4:00 pm. Thursday at the Church. Visitation is on Thursday from 4:30-7:30 pm at St. Isidore's with a 7:30 pm Vigil service to follow. Visitation continues on Friday from 10:30-11:30 am at St. Isidore's. www.mckownfuneralhome.com
