Anita Lee Korver
Anita Lee Korver

August 9, 2020

Anita Lee Korver, age 91, of Lincoln, passed away on August 9, 2020, at her residence in Lincoln. Services will be on Wednesday, August 19, at 4:00pm, at the Oolman Funeral Home. Following the interment at West Lawn Cemetery, there will be a celebration of her life at the Barn at Blue Mountain, all in Orange City, IA. Memorials to the Korver Visual Arts Center at Northwestern College in Orange City. Condolences online at www.oolman.com.

