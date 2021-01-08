Anita Joy Wood

December 12, 1931 - December 23, 2020

Anita Joy Wood passed away peacefully at Bryan West Hospital on December 22, 2020. She was incredibly generous to a everyone and much loved by her colleagues and family. She worked full time until she was 88 years old. Anita graduated from college in two years with a degree in Child Education. She spent most of her life working for Lincoln Public Schools.

Anita leaves behind six children, Diana, Debra, Jeff (died in 1975) Susan, Tom and John, grand children and great grand children.

Per Anita's wishes a Memorial and Mass and Rosary will be said on January 11th at the Cathedral of the Risen Christ. The Rosary will be said at 10:00am and the Mass will be held at 10:30. Then a proper memorial will be held later. kunclfh.com