December 10, 1933 - June 28, 2019
Anita Blatchley, 85, of Lincoln, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at her home. She was born December 10, 1933 to Erwin and Myrtle (Behrens) Hatesohl in Greenleaf, Kan.
She was a homemaker and also worked for Dr. Donald Ediger until her retirement. Anita loved to quilt and sew and attend her children's and grandchildren's activities. She was a longtime active member of Calvary Lutheran Church. Above all, she loved being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Survivors include her daughters, Juanita Healey, Sharon (Doug) Schaffer, Sheryl (Scott) Skala and Janelle (Dale) Henderson; eleven grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, brothers Delton Hatesohl and Derald (Diane) Hatesohl as well as nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Eugene.
Services will be Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Calvary Lutheran Church (2788 Franklin Street) in Lincoln. Interment will be on Wednesday at 2:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 2nd from 5 until 7 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the Calvary Lutheran Church Carpet Fund or the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.lincolnfh.com