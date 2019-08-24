August 18, 1944 - August 21, 2019
Anita A. Johnson, 75, of Lincoln, died on August 21, 2019. Anita was born August 18, 1944 to William & LaVerne (Goeden) Thummel in Trenton, Mo. Anita worked 39 years for State Farm Insurance and was the first female auto claims adjuster. She loved to country dance, quilting & sewing. She also enjoyed online card games and crossword puzzles to keep her mind sharp. Anita loved holidays shared with family and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Edward Cole; siblings, Robert Thummel, Marilyn Kuster, Delores Curtis and Peter Thummel. Survived by her daughters, Laura Walker & Lisa Goering; grandchildren, Logan Walker, Daniel Runyan, Jessica Synovec, Shayna Goering; great-grandchildren, Joseph, Melissa & Blair; siblings, William (Ginny) Thummel, Eugene Thummel; many nieces and nephews; her beloved dog & companion, Kiki.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28, at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE 68510. Inurnment will be in the Wyuka Cemetery, Nebraska City, at a later time. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Youth Actors Academy of Lincoln, Boystown of Omaha or the Capitol Humane Society. Condolences may be left at bmlfh.com.
