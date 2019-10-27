April 2, 1927 - October 26, 2019
Angelo Manzitto, 92, of Lincoln, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Angelo was born on April 2nd, 1927 in Omaha, NE, to Samuel and Mary Casaccio Manzitto. Angelo lived in Fremont, NE and Chicago as a young boy. He moved back to Omaha at the age of 15 and attended Omaha Central High School before entering the Navy in 1945. He married Delores (Dodie) Scalora on September 1, 1947 in Omaha.
Angelo began his career in sales in Omaha with Midcontinent Airlines and Smith Drug. After moving to Lincoln and working for Capitol Self Service Drug, he was handed a real estate book to study by a friend which would start his journey in Real Estate.
Angelo had the privilege of hanging his broker's license at many great companies over his 65-year career in real estate. He worked as a realtor and developer at Chambers Dobson, Gateway, Harrington, Woods Bros., Home Real Estate and Lincoln First Real Estate. He was also instrumental in the formation of Manzitto-Glenn, Town and Country Real Estate and Manzitto Real Estate.
He enjoyed his involvement with the Toastmasters and Home Builders Association of Lincoln and was a speaker at the National Association of Home Builders convention. Angelo was proud to develop a program “Successful Real Estate Selling” for the Success Motivation Institute of Waco, Texas. He was recognized both nationally and regionally as a motivational speaker for his expertise in training real estate sales teams.
He served as an officer and director of numerous realtor organizations, including past president of both the Nebraska and Lincoln Board of Realtors. Angelo was recognized as an Emeritus member of the National Association of Realtors in Washington DC. His commitment to real estate and development was the beginning for Manzitto Construction, Development and Real Estate with his sons and grandsons.
Angelo was a 67-year member of Holy Family/Cathedral of the Risen Christ Catholic Church. When they first joined Holy Family, the mass was said in a garage on Sheridan Blvd. He sang in the choir and loved singing with and for his family, especially Frank Sinatra songs. One of his favorite places to be was in Fremont at his lake home with his ever-growing family.
Angelo is survived by his wife, Dodie, of 72 years, children Mary Jo (Larry) Handley, Julie (Bill) Ashburn, Sam (Jane) and Mike (Linda) Manzitto. Grandchildren, Joe, Megan (Brian), Joshua, Michael (Sarah), Taylor (Cara), Spencer, Sam Jr (Angela), Nick (Kristy), Molly (Sam), Tony (Leah), Maggie, Whitney, Shelby and 27 great-grandchildren. Additionally, he is survived by sister Carmen Bundschuh, sisters-in-law Toni Nigro and Fran Berger, and many nieces and nephews.
Angelo is preceded in death by his parents, sister Josephine and brother in-law Joe Gaeta, in-laws Nancy and Arnold Klein, Wally Berger, Lou Nigro.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Cathedral of the Risen Christ, 3500 Sheridan Blvd, Lincoln with Father Nicholas Kipper, main celebrant. Burial will be at Lincoln Memorial Park. The rosary will take place at 7:00 pm at the Cathedral on Tuesday, October 29. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:00 pm at the church before the rosary. Memorials in lieu of flowers to Pius X foundation, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.