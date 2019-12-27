Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Angela Lynn Robinson of Tampa, FL passed away December 9, 2019. Angela served 4 years in the United States Marine Corps, and spent her last 20+ years working as a travel agent.

She is survived by Children Misty Cross (California), Dustin Robinson (Seattle, WA), Tyler Robinson (Lincoln, NE). Mother Bonnie Finley; Sisters Susan Lervig, Sonja Cunningham. She was preceded in death by her father Roger Lervig; Pamela Lervig; grandparents Laurence and Alvera Ziegenbein; and Emil and Caroline Lervig.