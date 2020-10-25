Angela Ida (Chavez) Grajeda

January 28, 1937 - October 7, 2020

In loving memory of Angela Ida Grajeda (Chavez). Angela was born in Belen, NM on January 28, 1937 to Mateo and Flora Chavez. She had two brothers, Paul and Sonny, and two sisters, Carmelita Lape and Pearl Moore. She is survived by Carmelita and Pearl's husband, Jack.

The Chavez family moved to Barstow, CA, where she met the love of her life, Ralph Grajeda. He played sax at an Army dance where she insisted on meeting him. They married and had four children who all survive their parents: Joan Driggs, Greg, Lori Chleborad and David. She is also survived by four grandchildren – Alex (and Amanda) Driggs, Michael (and Lisa) Driggs, Emily and Sophia Chleborad.

Angela was well known for her sharp and spicy wit, love of dancing and love of her family. She was an incredible cook and could whip up something delicious, even when the cupboards appeared bare! Homemade tortillas and her native Mexican dishes were her specialty – dishes from home, made with love.