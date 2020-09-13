× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 22, 1929 - August 29, 2020

Andrew N. Morrow, 91, of Lincoln, died August 29, 2020 at home shortly after learning of advanced cancer. Born February 22, 1929 in Fremont, NE, to Dr. Hamilton Nesbit Morrow and Luella May (Oberg) Morrow. He married Margaret Mary Stoltenberg from Bennington, NE, June 27, 1958. Artistic and creative, Andrew had a 60-year-plus career in Interior Design, founding Morrow Interiors in Lincoln in 1961. He served on many boards professionally and as a volunteer, especially with ASID, Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska, and First Lutheran Church. He and Margaret enjoyed and supported the arts in Lincoln. They were life-long learners and loved to travel.

Survivors: children, Megan Morrow, Molly (Morrow) Goninan and her husband, Brian, and Andrew C. (Drew) Morrow, all of Lincoln; grandchildren, Charles Mackey (foster grandson), Emma (Goninan) Newcomb & her husband Garin, Alaina Goninan, Maisie Morrow, and Poppy Morrow, all of Lincoln; nieces and nephew, and cousins. Andrew was preceded in death by his parents, his sister and brothers, and his wife of 50 years, Margaret.

A funeral for immediate family only will held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Lincoln. A link for livestreaming, or viewing a recording online, can be found in the extended obituary at www.lincolnfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska, Tabitha of Lincoln, First Lutheran Church of Lincoln, or the donor's choice.