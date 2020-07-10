Andrew Howard Fairbairn was born March 19th, 1973 at Oaknoll Naval Hospital in Oakland California to Marilyn (Miller) Fairbairn and PFC George Fairbairn. This was the same day and hospital that the American POW's came home from North Vietnam. Andy began Kindergarten at Harman Park School in Kearney, Nebraska and moved with his family to Grand Island, Nebraska in January 1978. Andy attended Jefferson Elementary, Walnut Junior School and graduated from Island Senior High participating in student council and theater. Andy attended the University of Nebraska and majored in Journalism Broadcasting. While at the University, Andy spent a lot of time working with volunteer groups, mentoring, and was involved with Launch Leadership. He served as music director at the university radio station KRNU where he had a radio program on music where he interviewed bands and played music and a sports program where he interviewed many of the Husker's great players of the early '90's.

Andy took over as the Entertainment Director at Duffy's Tavern in late 1995. As “the Band Guy,” Andy focused on ensuring that local acts got well deserved time onstage and on booking quality shows for the insatiable ‘90's and early 2000's music scene. He booked great local bands, along with national acts like Mojo Nixon, Wesley Willis, Rilo Kiley, Oh My God, and Slobberbone, and threw his support behind the Lincoln music scene. If you spent any amount of time in the downtown scene and were paying attention, then your musical taste was influenced in some way by Andy- whether you knew it or not. A couple of his proudest accomplishments were orchestrating a production of “Hedwig & the Angry Inch” on the tiny stage at Duffy's and booking the Bindlestiff Family Circus at both Duffy's and the Joyo Theater. These shows were well received and extremely memorable, catering to an audience of people who were thirsty for entertainment that was out of the ordinary.