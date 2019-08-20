November 9, 1934 - August 18, 2019
Andrew Christian (Skip) Hove, Jr. of Lincoln, died on August 18, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Minden on November 9, 1934 to Andrew Christian and Rosalie Vopat Hove, Sr., graduated from Minden High School in 1952 and the University of Nebraska in 1956 with a business degree.
At the University he was student council president, a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity, and the Innocents Society. Upon graduation, Skip married the love of his life, Ellan. They went on to have three children, Cathy, Chris, and Nancy.
He served in the United States Navy as a Naval Aviator and in the Nebraska National Guard. After his Naval service, he went to work at the Minden Exchange Bank in Minden and served in nearly every role during his 30-year banking career including Chairman and CEO.
In 1990 Skip was appointed by President George H. W. Bush to serve on the board of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in Washington D. C. He was reappointed by President Bill Clinton and served in the roles of Vice Chairman and interim Chairman for 11 years. At the FDIC training center in Arlington, VA the Andrew C. Hove Auditorium is named in his honor.
Along with his family, the friendships and relationships he made throughout his career were what he cherished most. Skip was very involved in his community, serving on many civic boards and as Minden's Mayor.
He was also involved in many state and national organizations including President of the Nebraska Bankers Association, Trustee of the Nebraska State College Board, American Bankers Association Board, Director of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka, Board Chairman of Great Western Bank, Advisory Director of Promontory Financial, Director of Sovereign Bank, Board of Counselors – UNMC, Trustee of the University of Nebraska Foundation, President of the Nebraska League of Municipalities, Board member of Bryan Health System, NeighborWorks Lincoln Board, member of Lincoln Country Club, and First Plymouth Congregational Church.
Skip is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ellan Matzke Hove, daughter and son-in-law Cathy and Barry Breen of Falls Church, VA, son and daughter-in-law Chris and Judy Hove of Lincoln, and daughter and son-in-law Nancy and Tom Graul of Lincoln. His proudest achievement are his grandchildren Betsy Breen and her fiancé Eric Bargeron, Andrew Breen and his wife Ann Breen, Peter Breen and his wife Anna Breen, Katie Breen, Mollie Breen, Sarah Hove, Carolyn Hove, Meg Hove, Thomas Graul, Emily Graul, and one great-granddaughter, Emily Breen.
He is also survived by his brother, Richard Hove of Lincoln, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gerald and Lee-Ellen Matzke of Sidney, sister-in-law, Dorothy Matzke of Lincoln, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Chuck and Jan Matzke of Seward.
Service, Character, Faith and Family were the hallmarks of Skip's life. A celebration of life will be held at 7 pm on Saturday August 24 at First Plymouth Congregational Church. Prior family burial at First Plymouth Church. No visitation. Memorials may be made to the University of Nebraska Foundation or First Plymouth Congregational Church. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Andrew Hove, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.