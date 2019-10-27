November 8, 1977 - October 23, 2019
Andrea Michelle Georgeson passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, as a result of a homicide. She was born November 8, 1977 in Oakland, NE to Richard and Lane (Piper) Georgeson. Andrea graduated from Waverly High School in 1996 and attended Drake University and Washington State University, studying American History and Humanities. Andrea was a Tax and Business Consultant at Steier & Associates. Andrea loved art, music, and most of all, her nieces and nephews. They lovingly called her their “Aunt Sissy”.
Andrea is survived by her mother Lane, brothers Alan (Brianna) and Aaron (Lauren), and sister Aleah (Jared) Rogers, nieces and nephews Wyatt, Sawyer, and Carsen Rogers, and Eloise and Adelaide Georgeson. She is also greatly missed by her beloved dog Baxter, along with countless aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Richard Georgeson.
Please feel free to join the Georgeson family at a gathering in Andrea's honor from 2-4 pm on Friday, November 1, at the Pondarosa Saloon, 305 Elm St. Weston, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the family for future designation.