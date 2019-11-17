December 13, 1961 - November 2, 2019
Andrea E. LeBlanc, age 57, of Carter Lake, IA., passed away in Omaha, on November 2, 2019. She was born in Key West, FL., on December 13, 1961, to James and Margaret (Reidy) LeBlanc.
From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone who has helped me on this journey called life. (What a long and strange trip it has been – well, not long enough).
I had to leave my son Tim Foss Jr., and wife Sarah Franks, daughter Bailey (Foss) Reisdorff and husband Jake Reisdorff, and three sisters and families Jami (LeBlanc) Schewe, husband Bill, daughter Anna Elizabeth Schewe, Meg (LeBlanc) LeClair, husband Bobby, daughter Alicia, son Jameson, wife Hunter LeClaire, Kerri LeBlanc, and all the Foss Clan!
Please consider being an organ donor. I would not have had these 6 ½ years without mine. I consider myself lucky. Keep my spirit alive, get out there, be silly and enjoy life!
Memorial service Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE 68510.