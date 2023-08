Andrea “Andi” Stoneman Mason

April 12, 1942 - August 25, 2023

Andrea “Andi” Stoneman Mason, 81 of Lincoln, died August 25, 2023 in Lincoln. Born April 12, 1942 in North Platte, NE to Lyle F. & Margaret L. (Brown) Stoneman.

Andi is survived by her children, Lori (David) Sanders of Dwight, NE, Kim (Don) Fosler of Panama, NE, Jeff (Kelly) Jacobs of Ashland, NE, Jennifer (Steve Valcik) Mason-Valcik of Scottsdale, AZ, & Christie (Ron Slaton) Mason of Mesa, AZ; 18 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; and companion, Jim Shadley.

Preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Dinna Stoneman and Donna Alesio.

Memorial services 1 pm Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Panama Presbyterian Church, 205 Pine Street, Panama, NE. Inurnment in Panama Cemetery. Memorials to Capital Humane Society. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com.