November 12, 1952 - August 20, 2019
Ana Maria Kalin, 66, of Lincoln, passed away August 20, 2019 in Lincoln. She was born November 12, 1952 to Carlos and Adeline (Encinas) Gonzalez in Phoenix, AZ. She was an interpreter, member of the Lincoln Civic Choir, National Federation of the Blind, and St. Mary's Church where she sang in the choir and was a reader. She worked as a volunteer for the NE Talking Book and Brail Service.
Ana is survived by her husband Robert, 4 brothers and 3 sisters. She is preceded in death by her parents and 1 sister.
Rosary: 9:30 a.m. Monday, August 26, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1420 K St. Lincoln, with Funeral Mass following at 10 a.m. No visitation, cremation. Memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences online at lincolnalternativefuneral.com
