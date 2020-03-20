Amaryllis “Amy” Policky

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Visitation: 1 – 8 p.m. Friday, March 20, Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Dwight. Limited to 10 People in the funeral home at a time. Private Memorial Mass: Assumption Catholic Church, Dwight. Graveside service and interment: Assumption Catholic Cemetery. Memorials to the Policky family for future designations (local community projects). Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com