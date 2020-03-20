August 28, 1930 - March 16, 2020
Amaryllis “Amy” Policky, age 89 years, of Dwight, born Aug. 28, 1930, passed away March 16, 2020.
Visitation: 1 – 8 p.m. Friday, March 20, Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Dwight. Limited to 10 People in the funeral home at a time. Private Memorial Mass: Assumption Catholic Church, Dwight. Graveside service and interment: Assumption Catholic Cemetery. Memorials to the Policky family for future designations (local community projects). Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com
Service information
Mar 20
Visitation
Friday, March 20, 2020
1:00PM-8:00PM
Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home - Dwight
376 Pine St
Dwight, NE 68635
Mar 21
Private Family Interment
Saturday, March 21, 2020
12:00AM
Assumption Catholic Cemetery
Nebraska Highway 66 and County Road S
Dwight, NE 68635
Mar 21
Private Family Services
Saturday, March 21, 2020
12:00AM
Assumption Catholic Church
300 Pine St
Dwight, NE 68635
