Alyce Irene Wallman, 78, of Adams, passed away April 13, 2023. She was born on April 30, 1944 in Beatrice. She worked for the Nebraska Game and Parks in Lincoln for 18 years, and helped LeRoy with the farming operation.

Survivors include her husband, LeRoy Wallman of Adams; daughter, Jodi (Dan) Nelson of Lincon; son, Jason Wallman of Adams; two grandsons, Janssen and Aden Nelson; sister-in-law, Janice (Ernie) Jurgens; brothers-in-law, Harlan Wallman, Donovan (Hope) Wallman; nieces, nephews and other extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Renken and Marie (Fisser) Leners; sister, Marlene LeSuer; brother, Lenhart Leners and his wife, Loni.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at St. John Lutheran Church of Sterling with Pastor Kevin Arndt officiating. Interment will be at the Highland Cemetery of Adams. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 A.M. at the church on Tuesday. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home of Adams on Monday from 11:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established to the family for future designation with Donita Podtburg and Ruth Buss in charge.