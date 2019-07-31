August 16, 1927 - July 29, 2019
Alvin Robert Bye, age 91, passed on July 29, 2019 in Ashland. Beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was born August 16, 1927 in Dorchester to Orville and Albie Bye. Al served in the United States Army during WWII at the age of 18 in 1945 and spent most of his time in Germany. He then moved to Lincoln after the war, and worked 44 years at Cushman.
Al married Ruth E. Mullins on July 10, 1954. They adopted their son, Brad, in 1960 and daughter Brenda in 1963. Al was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church and Capital City Horse and Pony Club for many years. He enjoyed working on cars, could fix anything, and loved going to horse shows and riding in parades.
Preceded in death by his wife, Ruth, infant son, Bruce, and brother, Leonard Bye. Survivors include son, Bradley of Lincoln; daughter, Brenda Helget of Omaha; brother Donald Bye of Eagle; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: 1 p.m. Friday (8/2) at Roper and Sons, 4300 ‘O' Street. Visitation with family present will be one hour prior to service time. Memorials to UNMC – Alzheimer's Research. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com
