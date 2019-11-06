{{featured_button_text}}
Alvin Leo Suhr

March 23, 1926 - October 30, 2019

Alvin Leo Suhr, 93, widower of Betty, passed away in Seward on Oct. 30, 2019. Survived by his daughters, Linda (Larry) Zillig, Lincoln, Patricia (Larry) Stanton, Ft. Calhoun, four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Service: 10:30 am Saturday, Nov. 9, at St. John Lutheran Church, 919 N. Columbia Ave., Seward. Visitation from 2 - 8 p.m., family will greet friends from 6:30 - 8 p.m. Friday, November 8, at Volzke Funeral Home, Seward; volzkefuneralhome.com.

