Alvin H. Czeschin

Alvin Czeschin, 95, of Lincoln, passed away Tuesday January 7, 2020 surrounded by his family. Born in Bland, Missouri, the only child of Henry and Goldie (Vette) Czeschin. The family moved to a farm near Avoca, Nebraska, when he was three. He graduated from Avoca High School and served in the US Army 124th Cavalry, in the Asiatic Pacific Theater. After returning home in 1946, he helped on the family farm and worked at American Stores until his retirement in 1982. Alvin married Shirley Kreifels on November 7, 1953 in Lincoln. They had been married 60 years when Shirley passed away in 2014.