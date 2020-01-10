Alvin H. Czeschin
September 10, 1924 – January 7, 2020

Alvin Czeschin, 95, of Lincoln, passed away Tuesday January 7, 2020 surrounded by his family. Born in Bland, Missouri, the only child of Henry and Goldie (Vette) Czeschin. The family moved to a farm near Avoca, Nebraska, when he was three. He graduated from Avoca High School and served in the US Army 124th Cavalry, in the Asiatic Pacific Theater. After returning home in 1946, he helped on the family farm and worked at American Stores until his retirement in 1982. Alvin married Shirley Kreifels on November 7, 1953 in Lincoln. They had been married 60 years when Shirley passed away in 2014.

He is survived by daughters: Mary Ann (Paul) Koehler, Kay (Steve) Glenn, and Joan (Ray) Koziol. Grandchildren: Andrea Walters, Nina Walters and Brian Koziol all of Lincoln, Matt Koziol of Greeley, CO.

Rosary 7 pm on Sunday, January 12 with visitation from 2pm to 7pm, family present 6 to 7pm at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am Monday January 13 St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 7900 Trendwood Drive, Lincoln. In lieu of flowers memorials may go to Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital - Long Term Care; or Tabitha Foundation Journey House/Hospice. Condolences can be left at bmlfh.com

Service information

Jan 12
Viewing
Sunday, January 12, 2020
2:00PM-7:00PM
Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home
4040 A St
Lincoln, NE 68510
Order flowers

Jan 12
Rosary
Sunday, January 12, 2020
7:00PM
Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home
4040 A St
Lincoln, NE 68510
Order flowers

Jan 13
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, January 13, 2020
10:30AM
St Joseph Catholic Church
1940 S. 77th Street
Lincoln, NE 68506
Order flowers

Jan 13
Interment
Monday, January 13, 2020
12:00AM
Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery
6700 S 14th Street
Lincoln- Nebraska, NE 68512
Order flowers


