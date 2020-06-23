× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

August 8, 1928 - June 21, 2020

Alvin G. Weber, 91, of Adams passed away on June 21, 2020. Alvin was born on August 8, 1928 to Abe and Frances (DeVries) Weber on the farm near Adams, NE. He graduated from Adams High School in 1945 and was drafted into the Korean War in 1951 where he was honorably discharged in 1952.

On April 18, 1959 Alvin married his wife of 61 years, Eileen Schiermeyer; they raised three children. Alvin was a farmer in the Adams area and enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping. Alvin was a lifelong member of the Living Life Reformed Church in Firth, NE.

Alvin is survived by his wife, Eileen and his children Charles Weber, Curtis Weber and Carolyn Weber; grandchildren Josh (Kelsey) Weber, Kala (Trevor) Harling, Joel Odum, Jonathon (Marissa) Odum, Becca Odum and Zach Odum; 3 great grandchildren, Haley, Sadie and Karson. Alvin was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Ervin Weber.

A graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery. Please meet at Gate #2 prior to service. Visitation will take place at Metcalf Funeral Home Firth Chapel, 309 Nemaha St. Firth, NE on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from 4-7 PM. Memorials to the family for future designation.

