March 28, 1942 - July 18, 2019
Alvin "Al" J. Semin, age 77, Ulysses, born March 28, 1942, passed away July 18, 2019.
Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. with family receiving friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Visitation will resume from 5:30 to 7 p.m. followed by a rosary at 7 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Ulysses. Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Monday, July 22, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ulysses, with Father Michael Stec celebrating Mass. Graveside and interment: St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Ulysses.
Memorials to the Semin family for future designations. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward – Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com