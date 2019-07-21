{{featured_button_text}}

March 28, 1942 - July 18, 2019

Alvin "Al" J. Semin, age 77, Ulysses, born March 28, 1942, passed away July 18, 2019.

Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. with family receiving friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Visitation will resume from 5:30 to 7 p.m. followed by a rosary at 7 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Ulysses. Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Monday, July 22, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ulysses, with Father Michael Stec celebrating Mass. Graveside and interment: St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Ulysses.

Memorials to the Semin family for future designations. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward – Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Alvin "Al" J. Semin
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments