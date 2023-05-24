Alvin (Al) Henry Kaspar, age 84, of Crete, passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023. Al was born October 8, 1938 to Henry and Marie Kaspar. Al is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Dee Kaspar; children, Richard Kaspar, Shelly (Dean Cope) Kaspar-Cope; grandchildren, Andrew Kaspar, Seth Cope, Elisabeth (Vance) Johnson, Sarah Cope; other relatives and friends. A visitation for Alvin will be held Wednesday, May 24, 2023 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 805 Hawthorne Ave, Crete, NE 68333. A celebration of life will be 10:30 am Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. For more information go to www.lincolnfh.com