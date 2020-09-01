× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 20, 1928 - August 28, 2020

Alma Marjorine (Ohrt) Tiemeyer passed away peacefully August 28, 2020. Born August 20, 1928 in Watson, MO, to Anna Louise (Schierkolk) and John Wilhelm Ohrt. Married Raymond Henry Tiemeyer on May 28, 1950, and had three children, David, Patricia, and Daniel, and a granddaughter Christie. Alma was a graduate of Immanuel School of Nursing in Omaha, NE, and specialized in obstetrics during her working career.

She is survived by her son David (Carol Beidleman), daughter Patricia (Loi) Vo, son Daniel, granddaughter Christie (Doug) VanAndel, and sister Ann (Robert) Crabtree. She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Tiemeyer, parents Anna and John Ohrt, and siblings John Henry Ohrt, Paul Ohrt and Ruth (Ohrt) Goodrich.

Instead of flowers, she would have encouraged a contribution to Planned Parenthood (plannedparenthood.org) where she was actively involved in family planning.