January 3, 1931 - July 10, 2019
Alma Jean Flynn, 88 of Lincoln, passed away July 10, 2019. She was born January 3, 1931 in Lincoln to Alexander and Elizabeth Miller. She married Earl Frances Flynn on June 25, 1949. She retired as a floral designer from Tyrrells and Stem Gallery. She was admitted into the Nebraska Florist Society Hall of Fame on October 11, 2014.
Alma was preceded in death by her husband Earl, son Michael, her parents, and siblings. She is survived by her daughter Deborah Fogelman, daughter-in-law Betsy Flynn, grandchildren: Shawn, Jason, Michelle, Bailey, and Eli. Great-grandchildren: Sabryna, Katelyn, Shawn Jr, Macy Alanna and Drita, great-great-grandchildren Paisley and Wyatt.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on July 12 at Wyuka Cemetery. All who are attending will meet at 10:45 at the main gate, 3600 O Street, Lincoln.