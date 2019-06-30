June 27, 2019
Alma A. Spier, 83 years of age passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Survivors include daughters Sandy (Norm) Harms, Julie (Allen) Inhofe, and Lorie Spier (Greg Jacobson); two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters and three brothers.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at Christ Community Church in Beatrice. Visitation will be 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. with the family greeting friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday; 9-noon Saturday at Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice. Sign Alma's online guest book at www.ghchapel.com.