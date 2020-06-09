Allyn F. “Pete” Laune
Allyn F. "Pete" Laune

Allyn F. “Pete” Laune

June 7, 2020

Funeral Service, Thursday, June 11, 2020, 11:00 am at Marcy Mortuary, Ashland, NE. Visitation, Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 5-7 pm at Marcy Mortuary Interment with Military Honors at Ashland Cemetery. Memorials in care of the family for future designations. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

