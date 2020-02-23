Allison Rose Bryant born at rest on February 18, 2020. Survivors include parents: father Dawson Guzman of Omaha, mother Lucy Bryant of Lincoln, grandparents; Rob & Lori Bryant of Lincoln, grandmother; Courtney Guzman (Joe Grubbs) of Nebraska City, grandfather; Omar Guzman of Omaha, great-grandparents: Bob and Phillis Bryant of Lincoln, Ken and Marilyn Dustin of Lincoln, Ronald & Kathleen Bushon of Omaha, many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Rosary will be Monday, February 24, 2020 at 2:00pm followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 2:30pm at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 7900 Trendwood Drive. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Father Michael McCabe officiating. Memorials to the family for later designation. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com